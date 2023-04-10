Close
Secretary Finance On US Visit To Attend IMF, WB Spring Meetings: Ministry Clarifies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Secretary Finance on US visit to attend IMF, WB spring meetings: Ministry clarifies

The Ministry of Finance on Monday clarified that the Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob has gone to the USA to attend spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and to represent the Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The Ministry of Finance on Monday clarified that the Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob has gone to the USA to attend spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and to represent the Finance Minister.

In a statement, the Ministry rejected a news item circulating on media that Secretary Finance has gone the USA on leave.

It further clarified that the Secretary Finance has gone to the USA to attend spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank and to represent the Finance Minister.

