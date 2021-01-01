Secretary for improving agri markets through digitalization

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Secretary Agriculture, Asad Rehman Gillani stressed the need of improving facilities of agriculture markets through digitalization.

Addressing a meeting of marketing wing held at Agriculture House here on Friday, Asad Gillani directed to improve monitoring of the markets through geo-fencing.

He reviewed The Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA Act) to make it operational so that the markets could be shifted on modern trends to facilitate growers.

Mr Gillani also underscored the importance of conveying agri produce rates to farmers timely.

Briefing the secretary, Special Secretary Agriculture (marketing) Waqar Hassan informed that 262 agri markets were functional across the province adding that of them 47 are A class, 29 are B class and rest are C class markets.

Among others Additional Secretary (Planning), Rao Atif, DG PAMRA, Mohsin Raza, Directors M Rafiq Akhtar, Nayyar Jamal attended the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary Agriculture paid visit to different deppts including Agriculture Extension, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, Agri Engineering and others.