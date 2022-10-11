UrduPoint.com

Secretary-General APO Visits FPCCI's Capital Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Secretary-General APO visits FPCCI's Capital Office

Secretary-General Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Dr Indra Pradana Singawinata on Tuesday visited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office and briefed the business community about various projects that would enhance the productivity of different sectors of local economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary-General Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Dr Indra Pradana Singawinata on Tuesday visited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office and briefed the business community about various projects that would enhance the productivity of different sectors of local economy.

He said that the APO is an intergovernmental organization committed for improving productivity in Asia and the Pacific region, adding that it carries out researches and promote innovation-led product export for sustainable development, said a press release.

He said that small and medium enterprises played crucial role in economic development and the APO is working to further strengthen the NPOs of member countries to promote and develop their SMEs and emphasized on close relations between APO and chambers to bringing more efficiency in the different sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Masood-ur-Rehman, Vice President of FPCCI appreciated the APO's role in making member economies more productive and competitive by enhancing their productivity.

He stressed more closer cooperation between APO, NPO, and FPCCI to bring efficiency and improvement in the productivity of the private sector including industrial, services, agriculture, energy efficiency, and other areas.

He further said that Pakistan is facing competition in international market and needed to examine its productivity indicators across the its value chains of key industrial sectors to make the product more competitive for achieving sustainable productivity and economic growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Chamber Market Commerce Industry Asia NPO

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.