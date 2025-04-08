Secretary general ECO Calls on Commerce minister to discuss regional economic cooperation

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, here Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening regional economic cooperation and enhancing trade ties among ECO member states, said a press release.

The Minister appreciated the role of ECO in promoting regional connectivity and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to advancing shared economic goals within the framework of the organization.

The Ambassador, expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s active participation in ECO activities and briefed the Minister on the organization’s ongoing initiatives and upcoming agenda.

The meeting concluded with a mutual resolve to deepen collaboration for sustainable economic growth in the region.

