Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Secretary General of UBG (FPCCI), Zafar Bakhtawari, has emphasized the need to complete the slaughterhouse project as soon as possible to provide the citizens of Islamabad with quality, healthy, and hygienic meat.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the President of Jamiat-ul-Quresh Pakistan, Khurshid Qureshi, and other members, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He stated that the citizens of Islamabad are grateful to the administration for their continuous efforts in constructing overhead bridges, underpasses, and improving the city’s infrastructure.

However, the long-pending slaughterhouse project, which has been delayed for the past 30 years, must be completed immediately.

He urged that the already approved project within Islamabad should be expedited to ensure the provision of quality and healthy meat to the citizens.

Zafar Bakhtawari further said that in the best interest of Islamabad, they will soon meet with the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and will knock on every door to ensure the project’s completion.

On this occasion, the President of Jamiat-ul-Quresh, Khurshid Qureshi, stated that this project was approved by CDA years ago, and a feasibility report had also been prepared.

Additionally, CDA has already allocated millions of rupees for it, yet no work has been initiated.

He warned that if the project is shifted outside Islamabad, it would not be feasible, and they would be unable to provide quality meat to the people.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary General of Jamiat-ul-Quresh and Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, Sardar Zaheer, expressed delight that Zafar Bakhtawari has taken the lead in resolving this issue.

He assured that they have full confidence in him to bring this matter to completion in the best interest of Islamabad’s citizens.

During the meeting, Khurshid Qureshi announced the formation of a five-member committee, which will be headed by former ICCI President Ahsan Bakhtawari.

Other members include Khurshid Qureshi himself, Sardar Zaheer Ahmed, and additional members who will be included later.

Also present at the event were Blue Area Group Leader Yousuf Rajput, ICCI Executive Member Malik Mohsin Khalid, former Executive Member Ashraf Farzand, Jamiat-ul-Quresh Vice Presidents Javed Qureshi and Haris Qureshi. Other attendees included ICCI Executive Member Ishaq Siyal, Babar Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, Shah Faisal, Imran Bukhari, and others.