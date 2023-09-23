Secretary holds meeting with SCCI president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department of Punjab Ehsan Bhutta held a meeting with various chambers of Punjab including the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and various government departments.

The Primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on proposals for establishment of streamlined one-stop facilitation centres in major industrial hubs.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik presented a comprehensive list of departments that hold particular significance for the industrial sector in Sialkot, which should be included in the ambit of the proposed one-window facilitation system.