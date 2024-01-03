Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab visited SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President (VP) Amer Majeed Sheikh warmly welcomed the guests.

The deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner (Finance & Planning) briefed a meeting about progress in establishment of business facilitation center (BFC) at Anwar club.

The meeting was attended by representatives of SCCI, district officer industries Sialkot and representatives of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC).

Later, Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, along with deputy commissioner and SCCI president visited the site where work was going on.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain and team assured the visiting officials that the construction work would be completed by January 9, along with plantation by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The secretary appreciated performance of deputy commissioner Sialkot and his team. He said Punjab chief minister had promised that five new BFCs including in Sialkot and Gujranwala would be inaugurated in the next 10 days where more than 100 NOCs would be processed by 17 provincial government departments within 10-15 days.

The secretary industries said that at Lahore TEVTA College, two days of training of 50 focal persons had started on January 3 and training would continue for two days.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot thanked the Industry Secretary and Govt of Punjab and assured all our help and support to make this initiative a resounding success.