Open Menu

Secretary Industries & Commerce Visited SCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Secretary industries & commerce visited SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, along with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Sidra Younas, representatives of the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and Regional Directors of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday.

They were welcomed by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and his team. The secretary gave a detailed briefing on the objectives of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) for investors and businesses.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Capt.(retd) Shah Mir Iqbal briefed the secretary that a suitable place (Anwar Club) had been selected, in coordination with the SCCI president, to set up the BFC in the city. The secretary, along with his team, also visited the venue.

He assured the business community that the Punjab government and the Industries Department would complete and initiate a business-friendly BFC where more than 17 departments would operate under one roof to provide no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The SCCI president, in his welcome address, said the Sialkot business community appreciates the efforts made by the Punjab government in terms of industry and export promotion. He said the business community was grateful to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment SM Tanveer, the Punjab industries secretary and his team that they not only consulted with the chamber but also various departments related to business and industry including the firms registrar, and officials of Revenue, TMA, Environment, PSIC, Protection and other Federal and provincial departments for establishment of the BFC.

The SCCI president and deputy commissioner Sialkot thanked the industry secretary and the Punjab government, promising all-out help and support to make the initiative a resounding success.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

3 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

3 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

3 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

4 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business