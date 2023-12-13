Secretary industries & commerce visited SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, along with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Managing Director Sidra Younas, representatives of the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), and Regional Directors of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday.

They were welcomed by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik and his team. The secretary gave a detailed briefing on the objectives of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) for investors and businesses.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Capt.(retd) Shah Mir Iqbal briefed the secretary that a suitable place (Anwar Club) had been selected, in coordination with the SCCI president, to set up the BFC in the city. The secretary, along with his team, also visited the venue.

He assured the business community that the Punjab government and the Industries Department would complete and initiate a business-friendly BFC where more than 17 departments would operate under one roof to provide no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The SCCI president, in his welcome address, said the Sialkot business community appreciates the efforts made by the Punjab government in terms of industry and export promotion. He said the business community was grateful to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment SM Tanveer, the Punjab industries secretary and his team that they not only consulted with the chamber but also various departments related to business and industry including the firms registrar, and officials of Revenue, TMA, Environment, PSIC, Protection and other Federal and provincial departments for establishment of the BFC.

The SCCI president and deputy commissioner Sialkot thanked the industry secretary and the Punjab government, promising all-out help and support to make the initiative a resounding success.