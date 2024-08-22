Secretary Industries Directs Allocation Of Land For Cold Storage
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Aamir Afaq has directed Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) to allocate land for cold storage in the new industrial estate as a common facilitation centre.
He issued these directives during a briefing here at SIDB headquarters on Thursday. Managing Director (MD) SIDB, Habib Ullah Arif gave him a detailed briefing the operation of the board. Besides, Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) Zulfikar Ali Sahibzada and Nauman Fayyaz, Director (Finance) Mohammad Sher, Assistant Director Attiq-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.
He said that though traditional industries are running successfully in the province, but there is a need to promote industries in the new sectors also.
He said that the purpose of their efforts is to attract investors towards industrialization and provide them the required facilitation. So, to not only usher economic development rather also generate employment opportunities for the people.
During the briefing MD SIDB informed the Secretary Industries that construction work on all new projects particularly Industrial Park Peshawar is in full swing and investors have given robust response in making investment and more response is expected when the results of the construction of the new state are revealed.
