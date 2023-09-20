Secretary Industries holds meeting with President SCCI

Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skills Development Department of Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over a zoom meeting attended by prominent chambers of Punjab and various government departments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skills Development Department of Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over a zoom meeting attended by prominent chambers of Punjab and various government departments.

The Primary agenda of this meeting was to deliberate on proposals for the establishment of streamlined one-window facilitation centers in major industrial hubs.

During the meeting President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik presented a comprehensive list of departments that hold particular significance for the industrial sector in Sialkot, which should be included within the ambit of the proposed one-window facilitation system.