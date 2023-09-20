Open Menu

Secretary Industries Holds Meeting With President SCCI

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Secretary Industries holds meeting with President SCCI

Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skills Development Department of Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over a zoom meeting attended by prominent chambers of Punjab and various government departments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, Investment, and Skills Development Department of Punjab Ehsan Bhutta presided over a zoom meeting attended by prominent chambers of Punjab and various government departments.

The Primary agenda of this meeting was to deliberate on proposals for the establishment of streamlined one-window facilitation centers in major industrial hubs.

During the meeting President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik presented a comprehensive list of departments that hold particular significance for the industrial sector in Sialkot, which should be included within the ambit of the proposed one-window facilitation system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Sialkot Chamber Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on d ..

SCFD hosts Financial Forum 2023 with emphasis on digital gateways

11 minutes ago
 ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rash ..

ATC allows fresh physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 3 cases

12 seconds ago
 Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exp ..

Cold-blooded murder of Hardeep Singh in Canada exposed Delhi's ugly face before ..

17 minutes ago
 Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests ..

Governor chairs senate meeting of AWKUM, suggests measures to overcome financial ..

17 minutes ago
 ICP nabbed fraudsters for deceiving individuals re ..

ICP nabbed fraudsters for deceiving individuals regarding immigration to foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

24 minutes ago
Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

24 minutes ago
 Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as ..

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

24 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

24 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business