Open Menu

Secretary Industries Inaugurates TEVTA Job Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Secretary industries inaugurates TEVTA Job Fair

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated 'TEVTA Job Fair' at a local hotel at Paris Road, with the theme of 'Economic Empowerment for All', here on Saturday.

He said Sialkot and Gujranwala were lifeline of Pakistan's industries. He said with the growth of industries, the demand for skilled labour had increased. He said after matriculation, 70 per cent of youth did not get further education. However, they also fail to get any jobs for lack of any skills, he added.

The secretary said the Industries Department had launched formal courses called 'Summer Skills Programme for school and Higher Secondary School Students' this year. By widening the scope, steps were being taken to provide normal education to special children, prisoners, beggars and people suffering from drug-addiction, he added.

Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said the aim of the 'Job Fair' was to offer internship in industries to children who have done technical courses, so that their skills could be improved and the market demand could be evaluated. He said under the Punjab Employment Scheme of the Punjab Industries Corporation, Rs 10 lakh loan was being given on personal guarantee to the graduate students, getting diplomas from technical institutes at only 4pc markup.

He hoped that more than 200 children would get jobs in industries from the 'Job Fair'.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan said skills, provided by the institutions, and the skills required in the industries were a mismatch. There was a need for institutions to provide skills to children keeping in mind the market needs, he added. He said that job fairs should be organised regularly. He directed the visitors to the job fair to focus on IT based e-commerce and freelancing.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Chairman AIR SIAL Limited Fazal Jilani and Director General OPS ii Aamir Aziz and representatives of more than 40 industries were also present.

The SCCI president appreciated the Technical & Vocational Education Training Authority (TEVTA) management for successfully organising the job fair. He also had a discussion with the industries secretary and TEVTA Chairperson Ehsan Bhutta on issues related to the industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Education Punjab Hotel Road Job Paris Gujranwala Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce All From Industry Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

40 minutes ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

46 minutes ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

46 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

1 hour ago
Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

2 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

2 hours ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business