Secretary Industries Visits AIIC, M3-Industrial Estate To Inspect Uplift Works

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Lt. (Retd) Sohail Ashraf on Tuesday visited Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) and M3 Industrial Estate (M3-IE) under Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Management Company (FIEDMC) to inspect the developmental works there

FIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar briefed the secretary about the construction of a grid station and other development works including boundary wall of M3 Allama Iqbal Industrial City, effluent treatment plant, one-window facility, and Rescue 1122 facility.

The secretary Industries and Commerce expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works and said that the government would provide full support to run the affairs of FIEDMC and that the company should carry out all its affairs in a transparent manner.

Later, the secretary visited the FIEDMC head office and reviewed the issues of Special Economic Zones.

FIEDMC Chairman Wasim Afzal gave a detailed briefing about the industrial units set up in the industrial estates. Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad also attended the meeting.

Sohail Ashraf said that Special Economic Zones were engines of economic development and all possible facilities were being provided here to the local and foreign investors. World-class industrial infrastructure was provided in the Special Economic Zones, he added.

The secretary directed the quarters concerned to speed up the pace of developmental work in industrial centers.

During the meeting, he also took stock of void plots, prices of plots, pending dues by the industries, and provision of electricity and gas and other facilities.

