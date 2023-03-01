Secretary Industries visits EZDMC headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Newly posted Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairman, board of Directors (BoD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Kamran Afridi has visited KP-EZDMC headquarters.

He was received by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Adil Salahuddin and other senior officials of the company, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he was given a detailed presentation regarding all ongoing projects and activities planned for the future.