Secretary inspects under-construction sections at Mandi Bahauddin university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited the Rasool Technology University (RTU) in Mandi Bahauddin to review progress on various under-construction sections.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf Azam, Project Director, XEN C&W Department and relevant officers briefed the secretary about the ongoing construction work at the university, according to Industries Department's spokesman here on Sunday.

During briefing, it was told that academic, admin blocks, residences for staff and officers, hostels, library and student's service area were being constructed at the university currently.

The secretary directed the relevant quarters to complete the two academic blocks of the university by December 2023 and said that labour should be increased and work should be carried out in two shifts. He said that all arrangements regarding equipment and other matters should be completed on time to shift classes in new academic blocks. Special attention should be paid to planting trees in the university, he added.

The secretary said that the progress report on the construction work should be sent to the department regularly and all matters including the construction work should be completed within the stipulated time period.