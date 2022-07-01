Secretary Maritime Affairs chairs meeting for facilitation of Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar

A high-level meeting was convened on Friday by Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana to examine the proposal for permission of cross stuffing for Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar Port as a pilot project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A high-level meeting was convened on Friday by Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana to examine the proposal for permission of cross stuffing for Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar Port as a pilot project.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General Transit FBR/Customs, Chairman Gwadar Port, Joint Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Deputy Secretary for Maritime Affairs, DG Operations GPA, and a representative from the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHCL) , said a press release here.

The meeting agreed to immediately start working for cross-stuffing at Gwadar Port. On directions of the prime minister, the FBR will visit and inspect the development facility at Gwadar Port for cross stuffing of containers and also would convened the date for the inauguration of cross stuffing.* The committee for the facilitation of cross stuffing was constituted on the directions of prime minister with the purpose to resolve issues and hurdles in the projects related to Gwadar.

The secretary maritime affairs welcomed the participants and highlighted that the projects in Gwadar were key driver for overall economic development of the country, "as it provides a cost-effective route for the flow of Central Asia's natural resources to the world along with an easy access to the growing consumer markets of Asia".

The participants stressed on increasing the incentives for Gwadar Port for the provision of cross stuffing facility as early as possible, which would help enhancing trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

During the meeting, the representative of COPHCL highlighted the success of the pilot project for transit of cargo to Afghanistan and also apprised that the volume of cargo at the stage was encouraging but there existed the need for facilitation and provision of further incentives to make Gwadar Port a success.

The secretary highlighted that the Gwadar Port was not only for transshipment but it had sufficient storage capacity with considerable back-up area. "Hence, in line with the prime minister's vision, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is putting special effort to make it a success."