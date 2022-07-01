UrduPoint.com

Secretary Maritime Affairs Chairs Meeting For Facilitation Of Afghan Transit Trade Containers At Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Secretary Maritime Affairs chairs meeting for facilitation of Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar

A high-level meeting was convened on Friday by Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana to examine the proposal for permission of cross stuffing for Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar Port as a pilot project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A high-level meeting was convened on Friday by Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana to examine the proposal for permission of cross stuffing for Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar Port as a pilot project.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General Transit FBR/Customs, Chairman Gwadar Port, Joint Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Deputy Secretary for Maritime Affairs, DG Operations GPA, and a representative from the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHCL) , said a press release here.

The meeting agreed to immediately start working for cross-stuffing at Gwadar Port. On directions of the prime minister, the FBR will visit and inspect the development facility at Gwadar Port for cross stuffing of containers and also would convened the date for the inauguration of cross stuffing.* The committee for the facilitation of cross stuffing was constituted on the directions of prime minister with the purpose to resolve issues and hurdles in the projects related to Gwadar.

The secretary maritime affairs welcomed the participants and highlighted that the projects in Gwadar were key driver for overall economic development of the country, "as it provides a cost-effective route for the flow of Central Asia's natural resources to the world along with an easy access to the growing consumer markets of Asia".

The participants stressed on increasing the incentives for Gwadar Port for the provision of cross stuffing facility as early as possible, which would help enhancing trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

During the meeting, the representative of COPHCL highlighted the success of the pilot project for transit of cargo to Afghanistan and also apprised that the volume of cargo at the stage was encouraging but there existed the need for facilitation and provision of further incentives to make Gwadar Port a success.

The secretary highlighted that the Gwadar Port was not only for transshipment but it had sufficient storage capacity with considerable back-up area. "Hence, in line with the prime minister's vision, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs is putting special effort to make it a success."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister World China Company Driver Visit Gwadar FBR Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Qadir urges citizens to take preventive measures a ..

Qadir urges citizens to take preventive measures against corona

3 minutes ago
 DC for enhancing surveillance on potential dengue ..

DC for enhancing surveillance on potential dengue breeding sites

3 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on sale, purchase of sacrificial an ..

DC imposes ban on sale, purchase of sacrificial animal on roads

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , US envoy discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister , US envoy discuss bilateral ties

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes o ..

Prime Minister commends FBR for collecting taxes of Rs 6.1 trillion

23 minutes ago
 Save lives, support development, & 'steer our worl ..

Save lives, support development, & 'steer our world to safer roads ahead': UN

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.