Secretary Planning Reviews Performance Of NDRMF, Technical Assistance On Various Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the performance of the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) and its key activities

The performance was reviewed during a meeting with the delegation of Word Bank (WB) in which the technical assistance on various projects was also discussed, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Lead Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Specialist WB Raja Rehan Arshad, NDRMF Chief Executive Officer Bilal Anwar and Company Secretary Muhammad Mehran Afzal, and Member Climate Change and Food Security at the Planning Commission Nadia Rehman.

The meeting also discussed the four strategic pillars of NDRMF, which include Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Climate Change/Climate Finance, Knowledge Creation & Communication, and Disaster Response & Resilient Recovery.

During the meeting, the technical assistance on setting up an agreeing Green Financing Bureau to tap green funds was discussed.

The technical assistance for the Ministry of Climate Change with ideas to follow up on the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) was also agreed upon after due discussion.

Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that the floods-2022 had affected the country badly, following which a Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) framework was formulated and being implemented.

He emphasized the implementation of innovations like the carbon market and knowledge hub. "New innovations like Data Analytic and Knowledge Hub should be adopted but their implementation is essential to make any project successful, " the secretary remarked reiterating the government's commitment to adopt climate-resilient policies.

The delegation appreciated the steps taken by the Planning Ministry for the smooth and effective execution of projects, acknowledging its contribution in that regard.

More Stories From Business