Secretary UBG emphasizes for providing Braille books to visually impair people

Secretary General UBG, FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the need for providing Braille books to visually impaired individuals in Pakistan is not enough; equipping them with IT training to meet modern demands and making them productive citizens is the need of the hour. On the occasion of World Braille Day, Zafar Bakhtawari stated that Braille is not merely a written language for the visually impaired but a vital tool for their self-reliance, dignity, and a respected place in society, said a release issued here.

He highlighted that this day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to reduce the challenges faced by special individuals and ensure their full inclusion through tangible actions. He further added that globally, major companies create employment opportunities for special individuals.

Similarly, in Pakistan, opportunities should be created for visually impaired individuals in the IT sector, call centers, and other fields, enabling them to fully utilize their potential.

Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of providing facilities for visually impaired individuals in government and educational institutions and ensuring their recruitment under allocated quotas. He called for the introduction of a transparent system to prevent any exploitation of their rights. Providing dignified employment to special individuals is not only beneficial for them but also advantageous for the country's economy and development.

He stated that World Braille Day is an occasion to pledge that we will take every possible step to protect the rights of visually impaired and other special individuals and ensure equal opportunities for them. A balanced and inclusive society is the guarantee of true progress, and all institutions and social sectors in Pakistan must play their role in achieving this goal.