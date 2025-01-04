Secretary UBG Emphasizes For Providing Braille Books To Visually Impair People
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Secretary General UBG, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday emphasized that providing Braille books to visually impaired individuals in Pakistan is not enough and equipping them with IT training.
Secretary General UBG, FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the need for providing Braille books to visually impaired individuals in Pakistan is not enough; equipping them with IT training to meet modern demands and making them productive citizens is the need of the hour. On the occasion of World Braille Day, Zafar Bakhtawari stated that Braille is not merely a written language for the visually impaired but a vital tool for their self-reliance, dignity, and a respected place in society, said a release issued here.
He highlighted that this day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to reduce the challenges faced by special individuals and ensure their full inclusion through tangible actions. He further added that globally, major companies create employment opportunities for special individuals.
Similarly, in Pakistan, opportunities should be created for visually impaired individuals in the IT sector, call centers, and other fields, enabling them to fully utilize their potential.
Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of providing facilities for visually impaired individuals in government and educational institutions and ensuring their recruitment under allocated quotas. He called for the introduction of a transparent system to prevent any exploitation of their rights. Providing dignified employment to special individuals is not only beneficial for them but also advantageous for the country's economy and development.
He stated that World Braille Day is an occasion to pledge that we will take every possible step to protect the rights of visually impaired and other special individuals and ensure equal opportunities for them. A balanced and inclusive society is the guarantee of true progress, and all institutions and social sectors in Pakistan must play their role in achieving this goal.
Recent Stories
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Secretary UBG emphasizes for providing Braille books to visually impair people1 minute ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,200 per tola21 minutes ago
-
FDA seals 24 illegal colonies, demolishes their structures31 minutes ago
-
Applications to be received for solarization up to 6th1 hour ago
-
Gold prices fall in local, international markets1 hour ago
-
ICCI- media collaboration vital to unlock country’s economic potential: Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 20259 hours ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats19 hours ago
-
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation19 hours ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan19 hours ago
-
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector20 hours ago