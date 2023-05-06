UrduPoint.com

Secretary Visits TEVTA's Woodwork Centre In Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited Woodwork Center in Gujrat, operating under the administrative control of Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Regional Director and other officers concerned accompanied the secretary, Punjab Industries Department's spokesman told the media on Saturday.

The Project Director (PD) briefed the secretary about different sections of the institution that is famous for its wood works. The institute offers short courses and a three-year Diploma in Wood Work And Designing, which is in high demand both locally and abroad.

Majority of the government offices buy office furniture from the institute due to its high quality, design and durability, the PD said.

The secretary appreciated the artisans working in different sections of the institute including polishing, painting, Kashi-Kari, laser calligraphy, sewing and wood cutting etc. He directed the TEVTA management to establish its showroom for the general public and revenue generation.

