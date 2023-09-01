Open Menu

Secretary Witnesses Machinery To Address Vegetative Growth In Cotton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:02 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday witnessed the experimental demonstration of a machine developed by the Agriculture Engineering Department to address the issue of vegetative growth and trigger fruiting in cotton plants at Cotton Research Institute (CRI) Multan.

During the demonstration, the machine cut the upper parts of the cotton plants which were found to be facing vegetative growth sans flower or fruit-bearing and officials believed this technique would cause the resumption of flower and fruit-bearing, said a news release.

Officials informed the secretary that they anticipate that the experiment would shift plants' tendency from vegetative growth to fruit-bearing, in time maturity of the fruit, accelerate the boll formation process, and improve boll size and quality of lint.

Saqib also witnessed research trials at the CRI and advised scientists to conduct a comparative analysis of the trials and share the results with the agriculture department.

"If this technique brings early maturity to the crop with enhanced production then it would be beneficial for farmers." It would ensure time for cotton picking and vacate the field early for the food crops including wheat, he added.

Chief scientist CRI Multan Dr. Khalid Hussain said that the research body has so far introduced 70 cotton varieties since its establishment including ten (10) varieties in 2021-23 alone. He disclosed that four triple gene cotton varieties of CRI Multan including MNH-Super Gold, MNH-Sultan, FH-Tristar, and FH-1133 would also be available for general cultivation subject to approval from the Punjab Seed Council.

Saqib said that research would be considered fruitful when it would start benefiting farmers. He said that a fast-track mechanism has been evolved for the approval of good cotton varieties. He said that the triple gene Glyphosate resistant varieties would help resolve the problem of weeds effectively.

