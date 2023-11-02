Secretary,BOI reiterates to facilitating the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Secretary of board of Investment (BOI) Muhammad Sohail Rajput on Thursday reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating the business community through various measures aimed at creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The Secretary of BOI Muhammad Sohail Rajput addressed a gathering of esteemed CEOs and business leaders at the CEO Investment Summit organized by CEO Club Pakistan ,underscoring the pivotal role played by the business community in the economic development of Pakistan.

The Secretary of BOI expressed the government's deep appreciation for the continuous support and cooperation extended by the business community, emphasizing their significant contribution to improving the health of businesses and official revenues.

He stated that the principles of the policy include reducing processes and the cost of doing business, facilitating ease of doing business through the creation of industrial clusters and Special Economic Zones, establishing linkages between trades, industrial, and monetary policies for greater convergence.

Foreign investments are protected under the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022," he added.

The Secretary BOI emphasized on the importance of open dialogue, the government assured its dedication to listening to the recommendations provided by the business community in shaping investment policies, budget decisions, tax reforms, and other vital aspects of the economy.

The Board of Investment (BOI) was highlighted as a key facilitator, serving as a focal point of contact for existing and prospective investors, both domestic and foreign. The Secretary stressed Pakistan's open and liberal investment regime, designed to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through liberalization, de-regulation, privatization, and facilitation.

To alleviate the compliance burden on businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the BOI launched the "Pakistan Regulatory Modernization Initiative (PRMI)." Through extensive engagement with the private sector, 163 out of 270 identified reform proposals have been implemented by Federal and Provincial Governments, covering 92 different Departments and 32 Sectors across the country.

As a part of PRMI, the "Pakistan Business Portal" is being developed under the "Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP)," providing businesses with an online "One Stop Shop" to streamline regulatory requirements, application submissions, and fee payments for licenses and permits , he expressed.

Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that Special emphasis was placed on the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Pakistan, with 27 zones currently notified.

These zones offer lucrative incentives, including one-time customs duties exemption on the import of Capital Goods and a 10-year Income Tax exemption, making them attractive for both Zone enterprises and Zone Developers, he said.

In addition to these initiatives, the BOI has conducted Comprehensive Sector Studies of Priority Sectors such as food Processing, Automotive, IT, Textiles, Logistics, and Housing and Construction. These studies provide valuable insights into opportunities, policies, and incentives offered by the Government of Pakistan, encouraging companies to explore investment prospects in these sectors, he addressed.

The BOI has also established an online database featuring 120+ projects worth 60 billion US Dollars, enabling international investors to target investment areas and projects.

To foster international relations, Honorary Investment Counselors (HICs) have been appointed in different countries, aiming to encourage foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the BOI has developed a Business-to-Business (B2B) Investment Portal, facilitating partnerships between local and foreign investors and aiding the implementation of investment plans.

The Secretary expressed gratitude to the organizers for providing the opportunity to share these initiatives and insights at the CEO Investment Summit, congratulating everyone involved for the event's success.