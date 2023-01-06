Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman for improving standards of national insurance industry

UrduPoint.com

The Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed emphasized upon improving the corporate image of the insurance industry by introducing new products with greater value to policyholders, upgrading service standards and timely disclosure of customers and claims data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed emphasized upon improving the corporate image of the insurance industry by introducing new products with greater value to policyholders, upgrading service standards and timely disclosure of customers and claims data.

He said this while talking to the representatives of the Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) and the Chief Executive Officers of major insurance companies who called on him Friday, said a press release issued here.

Akif was accompanied by the Commissioner SECP, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, Head of Insurance Waseem Khan and Executive Director Musarat Jabeen.

He highlighted the significance of the insurance sector in the overall financial sector of Pakistan as well as on the economy of the country. He stressed the industry participants to play their due role in the development of the sector, along with the capital and debt markets of the country.

The SECP team encouraged industry representatives to share their suggestions and feedback on the way forward for a sound and orderly development of the insurance sector.

The industry participants suggested the implementation of mandatory insurance schemes including third-party liability insurance.

The IAP pointed out that the sales tax on life insurance, health insurance and reinsurance services by provincial revenue authorities significantly hindered the growth of the sector.

Furthermore, issues concerning the placement of re-insurances by the industry were also discussed during the meeting.

The SECP Chairman assured the IAP representatives fullest support of the SECP for the development of the sector and removing hurdles and resolving pressing issues of the industry.

