UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Holds Second "Design Thinking Workshop On LEAP"

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 06:26 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan holds second

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has held second Design Thinking Workshop on LEAP in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has held second Design Thinking Workshop on LEAP in Karachi.

Leading Efficiency through Automation Prowess (LEAP) is the SECP's project for end-to-end process automation and digital transformation, said a press release received here on Friday. The Primary focus of this initiative was to facilitate ease of doing business, to enable meeting compliance requirements through lowering cost, and to bring efficiencies in turnaround times (TATs), while accomplishing transparency and internal accountability. Through implementing sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence SECP will not only be able to better perform its regulatory role but will also have access to insights and cutting edge analytics to best serve the financial ecosystem and the best interest of the citizens of Pakistan.The overarching goal of the project was to bring services to the people, rather than making them seek out support leading to efficient communication between the SECP and its regulated entities while bringing them a broader range of digital services.

Syed Asif Shah, the Chief Information Officer of the Central Depository Company (CDC), welcomed the participants and briefed them on the digital transformation initiatives that the CDC is taking.

He appreciated the SECP's vision for digital transformation in the best interest of the public and the corporate sector.

Abdul Rahim Ahmad, Chief Information Officer, SECP, explained the existing digital development, integration of systems at the SECP and the difference it has made in improving ease of doing business and regulating effectively in the best interest of the public.

He stressed the importance of 'voice of customer' and how their contributions during the design workshop will help the SECP better address end-users' needs.

He mentioned that the SECP was collaborating with key stakeholders to deliver beneficial digital services. This has played a significant role in improving Ease of Doing Business ranking for Pakistan. Internationally, citizen-centric governments are using a digital-first approach to improve, digitize and automate interactions and internal processes.

This builds trust with the public and offers a full view of the uptake of services, resulting in increased transparency, satisfaction, cost savings and compliance.

The participants discussed various scenarios about how the SECP could directly engage with its end-users through digital technologies.

They talked about the latest trends in the field of information technology, discussed challenges, and shared their ideas to facilitate investment and businesses.

A large number of stakeholders from business community, government bodies, information technology experts, incubation centers and the SECP's officials attended the workshop.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Business Company From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sara, Meheq move in Tennis finals

5 minutes ago

The teaser for Spark Go just came out and its defi ..

13 minutes ago

China-UAE relationship at its best in history: Chi ..

16 minutes ago

PFA to fill 1,000 vacant posts on merit: DG

5 minutes ago

KP government transfers three PMS officers

5 minutes ago

Number of Migrants Arriving in Europe by Sea Down ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.