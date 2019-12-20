Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan initiates action against mis- selling of insurance

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated actions against all such companies involved in mis-selling of insurance policies through bancassurance agents to address the issue.

The SECP has observed large number of complaints against insurance companies regarding insurance products sold through bancassurance distribution channel, said a press release issued by SECP on Friday.

The bancassurance agents misled the policyholders by selling insurance policies in disguise of highly profitable investments without disclosing that the company will deduct front-end commission and other charges.

In this respect, the Insurance Division of the SECP has penalized an insurance company for violating the respective regulatory framework.

The SECP, while concluding its proceedings directed the insurance company to refund full amount of premium to 19 policyholders.

Moreover, the insurance company was also directed to claw back the commission paid to bank(s) in these cases.

To eliminate any element of mis-selling, SECP also instructed the company to bring transparency in the sales process and provide maximum disclosure and information about the insurance products to the policyholders.

The company was also asked to warrant compliance of bancassurance staff with prescribed code of conduct.

SECP, besides having the mandate for development of insurance sector, is also responsible for protecting the interests of the policyholders.

Therefore, strict action would be taken against the insurance companies indulged in mis-selling. Moreover, tightening of Bancassurance Regulations is also being considered to curtail the issue of mis-selling.