Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan's Complaint Redressal Ratio At Citizen's Portal 91%

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's complaint redressal ratio at Citizen's portal 91%

The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) team lauded SECP's efficiacy in handling complaints at citizen's portal, wherein the complaint redressal ratio of last one year is 91 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) team lauded SECP's efficiacy in handling complaints at citizen's portal, wherein the complaint redressal ratio of last one year is 91 percent.

Senior representatives of the PMDU visited the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) head office to review progress on complaints registered at PMDU.

The session was attended by the Chairman SECP, Aamir Khan, Commissioner, Shaukat Hussain and heads of various departments.

The PMDU Deputy Secretary Adil Saeed Safi said that the PMDU's Citizen's portal is an opportunity to locate the actual causes of problems faced by the public and to find out enduring solutions.

Aamir Khan informed the visiting team that SECP has evolved an institutionalized system for effective and swift handing of complaints received at PMDU and its own Service Desk Management System (SDMS).

As required by the PM's office, SECP has also formed a committee of senior management to regularly review the complaints and grievances, he added.

The Chairman SECP said that the SECP, to further enhance operational efficiency, transparency and service delivery, has initiated a project of end-to-end digitalization of its internal and external procedures.

The SECP's automation project "Leading Efficiency through Automated Prowess" (LEAP) would improve service quality, promote transparency and enable efficient interaction for its customers.

The PMDU Deputy Secretary Adil informed participants that the government will be introducing additional features in the citizen's portal including a complainant scoring model. This mechanism will give a negative scores to complainants who use foul/obscene language, provide misleading information or post unlawful content and such complainants may be barred temporarily or even permanently from accessing the portal.

