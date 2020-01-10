UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) To Extend Scope Of Its One Stop Shop To Baluchistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to extend scope of its One Stop Shop to Baluchistan

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would extend its One Stop Shop (OSS) facility for company registration to Baluchistan and KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) would extend its One Stop Shop (OSS) facility for company registration to Baluchistan and KPK.

SECP Commissioner Shaukat Hussain, Commissioner (SECP) said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of Government of Balochistan's plan for Transformation of Traditional Businesses into Corporate Bodies.

Shaukat apprised the audience that the SECP's eServices have already been integrated with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). SECP's eServces also linked with business registration portals of Punjab and Sindh at the Provincial level.

Consequently, he said, SECP eServices has become a One Stop Shop (OSS) for registration of a company with SECP, FBR, EOBI, Punjab/Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI/SESSI), Excise and Taxation Department and Labor Department of Punjab and Sindh.

Shaukat Hussain, while appreciating initiative of Balochistan government, said that a formal economy where registered businesses pay taxes and create jobs to contribute to the overall economic growth is the need of the hour.

Therefore, it is high time that immediate steps are taken to encourage business registrations, he added.

The attendees of the event were also enlightened on recent reforms by SECP to facilitate entrepreneurs and reduce time and cost of starting a new business including simplified incorporation process, significant reduction in fees, reducing time for incorporation to four working hours and facility for payment of fee through mobile and internet banking.

SECP Commissioner underlined that the SECP's reforms led to 27 percent increase in companies registration in 2019.

He also apprised audience about recent launch of SECP's startup portal and proposed amendments in the Companies Act, 2017 to promote startups especially in technology sector.

The Chief Minister Balochistan, Secretary Industries and DG Board of Investment, Balochistan appreciated SECP's initiatives for ease of doing business and assured their cooperation for implementation of OSS in Balochistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Chief Minister Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Business Punjab Mobile Company FBR 2017 2019 Event Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

2 minutes ago

Decoding of Boeing 737 Flight Recorders May Take U ..

2 minutes ago

Development work at Madni Park to start soon

2 minutes ago

Police-public coordination being ensured: RPO

2 minutes ago

Iran says Canadian delegation en route over plane ..

22 minutes ago

Osaka battles, Kvitova cruises to Brisbane semis

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.