Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan -IPO Collaboration To Benefit Business Community At Large: Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:47 PM

The Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for exchanging data regarding trademark and companies registration

The step would help attracting new investment and facilitate genuine businesses in the country, said a press release.

IPO-Pakistan Chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan and SECP Chairman Aamir Khan signed the MoU. IPO-Pakistan Director General Muhammad Irfan Tarar and Executive Director Meesaq Arif were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the IPO chairman said after the MoU, IPO and SECP would share data regarding the registration of trademarks and companies in their respective domains.

This would help to reduce duplicity i.e. only genuine owners of Registered Trade Marks will be able to register their company with the same name and vice versa.

The SECP chairman, in his remarks, said SECP-IPO collaboration would benefit business community at large by ensuring protection of registered company names as well as trademarks.

He further emphasized that, while pursuing its agenda for ease of doing business, SECP's focus is on end to end digitalization, client orientation and creating touch points for data collection and sharing with relevant agencies to improve overall service delivery for businesses.

