UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan's (SECP) Reviews Stock Market Situation With CEOs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:56 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) reviews stock market situation with CEOs

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP), team led by the Chairman SECP and Commissioner(SM) held a detailed meeting with the CEOs of Pakistan Stock Exchange, National Clearing Company and Central Depository Company on Friday morning, to review and discuss the stock market situation, risk management and business continuity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP), team led by the Chairman SECP and Commissioner(SM) held a detailed meeting with the CEOs of pakistan stock exchange, National Clearing Company and Central Depository Company on Friday morning, to review and discuss the stock market situation, risk management and business continuity.

The index based market halts were triggered for the third time during this week, said a press release issued here. This cooling-off period gave an opportunity to investors to align their trading strategy and collection of margins by the Clearing Company.

The participants of the meeting affirmed that risk management system was functioning efficiently and margins were being collected timely. The Market operations were running smoothly as a whole.

The CEOs further apprised that their business continuity plans and disaster recovery setup was in place based on SECP's earlier instructions.

The Chairman SECP emphasized on conducting drills to ensure remote operations of trading, clearing, settlement and custody services while allowing remote access of market participants to such systems incase on-site operations or physical access was impacted. He also suggested adoption of further preventive measures against spread of coronavirus.

The SECP advised CEOs to remain vigilant, continue to provide uninterrupted access to market participants and ensure effective risk management while maintaining actively engagement with their boards of directors and committees for close coordination.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Company Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 to go as planned

12 minutes ago

Central China's Henan Province sees imports increa ..

7 minutes ago

Sindh University postpones bachelor and master deg ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking preventive measures to control Coronav ..

7 minutes ago

Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee to start Hajj training fr ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Halts Flights to S ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.