Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan simplifies registration of life insurance products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to promote ease of doing business has simplified submission requirements for registration of a new life insurance product or registering any amendments in an existing product

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to promote ease of doing business has simplified submission requirements for registration of a new life insurance product or registering any amendments in an existing product.

Most of the products submitted to SECP by life insurance companies and family takaful operators have standardized features, terms and conditions, which are similar to their existing products, said a press release issued here.

Therefore, with an aim to facilitate the insurance sector, SECP issued S.

R.O. 234(I)/2020 to simplify the submission requirements for standardized products.

As per new circular, a life insurance company that intend to issue a new product, which is likely to be a standard product, it would require submitting very brief information. The SECP has also reduced the turnaround time, for registration of insurance products to 7 day, from earlier duration of 30 days. These relaxations are in line with SECP's reforms to provide ease of doing business and facilitate development of life insurance sector in Pakistan.