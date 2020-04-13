UrduPoint.com
Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Relaxes Licenses Renewal Requirement For Insurance Brokers, Surveyors, ASOs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 06:52 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan relaxes licenses renewal requirement for insurance brokers, surveyors, ASOs

Amid outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) realizing the difficulties face by insurance brokers, insurance surveyors, and authorized surveying officers (ASOs) in renewal of their licenses, has relaxed the requirements in renewal of licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Amid outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) realizing the difficulties face by insurance brokers, insurance surveyors, and authorized surveying officers (ASOs) in renewal of their licenses, has relaxed the requirements in renewal of licenses.

A circular in this regard has been issued, said a press release here on Monday.

To facilitate the insurance industry during ongoing pandemic, the SECP has introduced a relaxation period of two months starting from March 15, 2020 to May 15.

Insurance brokers/insurance surveyors/ ASOs whose license have expired or may expire during this period shall continue to carry on their business without renewal of its current license.

However, the respective insurance companies shall have to submit their license renewal applications prior to May 15, 2020.

Upon receipt of the applications, licenses shall be renewed effective from the date of expiry of the previous licenses.

Through the aforesaid circular, the SECP has also given an option to insurance brokers to send their applications to the commission via email until the expiry of the lockdown.

All insurance companies/ general takaful operators shall continue to do business with insurance brokers/insurance surveyors/ASOs considering the grace period of two (2) months for any license expired after March 15, 2020.

The relaxation is to facilitate insurance industry in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements related to renewal of license under the Insurance Ordinance, 2000.

