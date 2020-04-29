Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for extension in insurance coverage to motor insurance policyholders

In light of the outbreak of COVID-19, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday advised non-life insurance companies to grant one month free of charge extension in insurance coverage to all motor insurance policyholders

The ongoing lockdown situation across the country had resulted in a significant decline in traffic density, said an SECP statement.

With intercity public transport almost at a significant halt and limited within the city commute, it could be inferred that the policyholder claims in relation to motor insurance policies, would also had significantly declined, it added.

The statement said taking into account the decline and/or the anticipated low claim ratio in motor business due to lockdown, insurance companies had been encouraged to take steps to facilitate and pass on the benefit of low claim ratio to motor insurance policyholders.

It said as the fight against COVID-19 pandemic continued, it had become imperative that insurance industry should show its commitment to serve its policyholders by providing maximum relief and facilitation in all operational aspects.

The SECP believed that such good gestures in these difficult times would further increase policyholder's confidence in the insurance sector, the statement added.