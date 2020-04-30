UrduPoint.com
Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Proposes New Regulations For Insurance Agents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan proposes new regulations for insurance agents

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified draft Corporate Insurance Agents Regulations, 2020 for eliciting public comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified draft Corporate Insurance Agents Regulations, 2020 for eliciting public comments.

Proposed Regulations aim at strengthening the regulatory regime for corporate insurance agents including bancassurance and curtail mis-selling to potential policyholders,said a press release issued by SECP here on Thursday.

The draft Regulations further strengthen the sales process by offering more disclosures to potential policyholders/customers. The after sales callback confirmation process has been improved by including basic script of callback confirmation in regulations.

Moreover, all documents will be provided to policyholder, either in English or urdu language at their choice.

The proposed regulations promote digitalization, introduce automatic commission claw-back provision, minimum premium allocation rates and rationalize commission rates etc.

Once finalized in the light of stakeholders consultation, these regulations will repeal the Bancassurance Regulations, 2015 and the SEC Directive for Corporate Insurance Agents (excluding Banks) and Technology Based Distribution Channels, 2017.

The draft regulations have been placed on SECP's website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/sro-343-i-2020-draft-corporate-insurance-agents-regulations-2020/?wpdmdl=39182&refresh=5eaa66b6dce8f1588225718 .

Interested people can submit their suggestion/comments on proposed regulations within 30-days of the date of SRO.

