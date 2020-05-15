UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Extends Time Period For Renewal Of Section 42 Licenses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:56 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan extends time period for renewal of section 42 licenses

To facilitate not-for-profit companies in the wake on ongoing corona pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has relaxed the time period for renewal of license, issued in pursuance of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :To facilitate not-for-profit companies in the wake on ongoing corona pandemic, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has relaxed the time period for renewal of license, issued in pursuance of section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017.

The SECP has issued a notification to provide guidelines for renewal of licenses. According to these guidelines, companies whose licenses have expired in the months of February, March, April and May 2020 and have not applied for its renewal shall continue to carry on their work and their licenses shall not be revoked till June 30, 2020,said a statement issued by SECP here on Friday.

Upon receipt of their applications, license shall be renewed from the date of expiry of their existing license.

However, companies which have applied for renewal of licenses before or after February 01, 2020 with deficient applications are required to respond to the quarries/address the deficiencies latest by May 30, 2020, failing which their license shall be revoked.

Whereas, companies whose licenses were due for renewal before the month of February 2020, and have not applied for renewal, their license shall be revoked in accordance with the provisions of section 42(5) of the Companies Act, 2017.

Further, companies, which do not find any difficulty in complying with the requirements of the renewal of their license, may apply in a routine manner.

The SECP's response to COVID-19 is focused on the health and safety of business workforce all over Pakistan and maintaining continuity of economic activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business February March April May June 2017 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus latest global developments

1 minute ago

Khusro Bakhtyar appreciates IMF's support of $ 1.3 ..

1 minute ago

One patient dies due to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospit ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus or election? Malawi gambles in push fo ..

1 minute ago

Swabi Food Authority confiscates fake drinks

6 minutes ago

ECC approves mechanism for cash transfers to labou ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.