UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Re-elected To The IOSCO Board For 5th Consecutive Term

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:11 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan re-elected to the IOSCO Board for 5th consecutive term

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been re-elected to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Board for the fifth consecutive term of 2020-2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been re-elected to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Board for the fifth consecutive term of 2020-2022.

IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for securities regulation, said a news release issued here.

IOSCO's membership regulates more than 95 per cent of the world's securities markets in more than 115 jurisdictions. SECP has been an IOSCO member since 1998 and on its Board since 2012.

SECP Chairman, Aamir Khan said, "IOSCO has a critical role in leading the development of global framework for securities markets and Pakistan looks forward to supporting this mandate as part of IOSCO board to improve regulatory standards." SECP has been elected to the board as representative of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee. The SECP is fully committed to advancing IOSCO's mandate to strengthen market infrastructure, enhance cooperation, improve standards of regulation for efficient and transparent markets, and protect and promote investor confidence.

SECP is also a full signatory to IOSCO's multilateral memorandum of understanding which is considered the international benchmark for cross-border co-operation.

Following election of the board, its inaugural meeting was held on June 09, 2020, wherein the new Board elected its leadership for the term 2020-2022. The Board's leadership consists of a single Chair and two Vice Chair positions. Dueto the COVID pandemic, Board members, including SECP participated through digital medium and unanimously re-elected Ashley Alder, CEO of Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Hong Kong, as its Chair and Jean-Paul Servais, Chairman of Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) Belgium, as a Vice Chair. It also elected Heath P. Tarbert, Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of USA, as a new Vice Chair.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan USA World Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan Hong Kong Belgium June 2020 Market Asia P

Recent Stories

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

16 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

31 minutes ago

Korea's exports dip 7.5 pct in first 20 days of Ju ..

1 minute ago

Four arrested in Indonesia tiger poaching case

1 minute ago

Post-COVID-19 China-EU relations under spotlight a ..

1 minute ago

Rs.8.9 mln aid distributed among police officials

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.