UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Condemns Attack On PSX Building

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan condemns attack on PSX building

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and expresses its grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) strongly condemned the terrorist attack at pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and expresses its grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives.

The SECP and the psx management being aware of the strategic importance of the PSX building had engaged proactively for adequate and robust security measures for the building, said a press release issued here.

Recently, in the month of May 2020, there had been a comprehensive communication between SECP and PSX management for further strengthening the security at PSX. As a result, PSX had ensured extraordinary security arrangements which included deployment of Sindh police personnel, Pakistan Rangers armored personnel carriers, Elite Force Snipper etc.

In addition, full dress rehearsals were conducted by Pakistan Rangers in collaboration with Sindh Rangers Anti-Terrorist Team. PSX also raised the height of boundary wall with installation of concertina razor security wires, constructed firing posts, installed modern technology x-ray scanning machines, electronic walk through gates, additional CCTV cameras etc.

The recent terrorist attack revealed that owing to enhanced security measures, successful operation conducted by the Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police and PSX's security guards, the terrorist could not penetrate inside the building to take its control.

Also, despite the horrific incident going on, the stock market remained operational and trading continued uninterruptedly that demonstrates confidence of investors and adequate of foil-proof system integrity of the PSX.

The SECP chairman, the chairman-PSX board of Directors and the MD PSX remained in close contact throughout the attack and afterwards. SECP and PSX also agreed to ensure continuity of trading that was essential to retain the confidence of investors.

PSX plays pivotal role in national economy, as it not only provides investment opportunities but also much needed capital for businesses. SECP remains committed to provide a reliable, orderly, liquid and efficient market place to local and foreign investors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Firing Attack Terrorist Rangers Police Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Pakistan Stock Exchange May 2020 Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

1 hour ago

US Warns Lifting Arms Embargo on Iran Would Create ..

1 minute ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

2 hours ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 29 June 2020

1 minute ago

Leading French, Indian Diplomats Review Progress o ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns attack on PSX in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.