Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan organizes awareness session on GEM and concept of Shelf Registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted a webinar on Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) and the concept of Shelf Registration with an aim to create awareness among business community who are aspiring to raise funds from the capital market.

SECP's Commissioner for Securities Market, Shauzab Ali and head of Primary Market Approvals and Development Department Najia Ubaid spoke on the occasion.

The webinar focused on regulatory requirements for listing at GEM and the concept of Shelf Registration which allows issuer to raise funds in multiple tranches through a single offering document.

The GEM board was introduced by SECP in coordination with psx in December 2019 to provide an additional platform for companies that are unable to meet the listing criteria of main board of PSX. Since the introduction of GEM board, both SECP and PSX have conducted multiple awareness sessions.

The webinar received an overwhelming response from wide range of participants. More than 70 participants attended the webinar representing different organizations. A thorough Q&A session provided valuable suggestions and comments from the stakeholders.