Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A high-level delegation led by Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) Akif Saeed, is undertaking a visit to China to explore market development opportunities and discuss matters of mutual interest.

The delegation includes Abdul Rehman Warraich, Commissioner, SECP, Ms. Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director, SECP, Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director, pakistan stock exchange (PSX), Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson, psx board and Muneer Kamal, Chairperson, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During their visit, the delegation will engage in high-level meetings with key Chinese capital market institutions, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the Securities Association of China (SAC), the China Securities Depository and Clearing (CSDC), the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC), and major exchanges such as the China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX), the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) which are also part of the consortium acting as anchor investor in Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The key discussions will focus on fostering collaboration between the Pakistani and Chinese capital markets, identifying opportunities for products facilitating cross-border investments, enhancing market access and investor participation for both Pakistani and Chinese entities. Further, the exchange of knowledge and best practices in financial market regulation and development, along with exploring future collaborative initiatives and capacity-building opportunities, will be a significant focus.

This visit signifies a crucial step towards strengthening the economic and financial ties between Pakistan and China. The discussions can potentially lead to concrete outcomes that will mutually benefit the capital markets of both nations.