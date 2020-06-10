UrduPoint.com
Security And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan's Regulatory Sandbox Technology Driven Initiative Moves To Next Stage

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:37 PM

The Regulatory Sandbox of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) a technology driven initiative - received immense response from wide range of innovators including well established entities, foreign companies and start-ups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Regulatory Sandbox of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) a technology driven initiative - received immense response from wide range of innovators including well established entities, foreign companies and start-ups.

These entities, startups submitted their proposed solutions and business models in the areas of Insurance, Non-Banking Finance Sector, and Capital Markets, said a press release issued here.

The SECP received a total of 32 applications in which business schemes related to equity, real estate, donation and reward based crowdfunding projects, digital insurer and insurance brokerage models, automated death claims intimation, digital gold selling platform, peer to peer lending and schemes related to E-money and digital Currency etc were proposed.

In addition, application for digitalization of Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA), Digital Identity/ KYC Platform, centralized online platform for mutual funds were also received.

The SECP has completed preliminary screening of the applications received under First Cohort of Regulatory Sandbox and has accordingly communicated results to the applicants. Out of 32 application, 13 applications have been accepted for next stage of detailed evaluation, whereby these ideas will be meticulously reviewed and evaluated by the Commission which shall include live demonstrations of proposed technology solutions/platforms and processes aimed at assessing the ability and readiness of the proposed solutions to be launched in the live testing environment.

Applicants succeeding in this stage after thorough evaluation will be allowed by the Commission to participate in the Regulatory Sandbox and operate in accordance with the approved guidelines for the period of up to six months.

