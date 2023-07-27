Open Menu

Security, Economy To Political Stability Interconnected Aspects Of A Nation's Development: FTO Coordinator

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday said security, economy, and political stability were interconnected and interdependent aspects of a nation's well-being and development.

Speaking at a workshop on " Security, economy, political stability Integral parts" he said, "Each one plays a crucial role in shaping the overall strength and resilience of a country," said a news release issued here.

He said, "Political stability is essential for ensuring security within a nation." "A stable political system with effective governance and the rule of law can establish a secure environment for citizens, businesses, and investors." "A secure environment is fundamental for a flourishing economy," he added.

"Conversely, a secure environment fosters economic activity, encourages entrepreneurship, and attracts foreign direct investment, contributing to overall economic prosperity," he remarked.

He said, "Stable political system allows for the implementation of sound economic policies, which can lead to sustainable economic development and economic factors can influence political stability." Maheen, a recipient of the best CEO award speaking on the occasion said, "Security, economy, and political stability are interconnected pillars of a nation's well-being." "They reinforce each other and are essential for achieving sustainable development and progress," she added.

She opined, "Governments and policymakers must recognize this interdependence and work on creating a balanced approach to address challenges in all three areas to ensure the long-term prosperity and security of their nations."She also hailed the statement of Army Chief Asim Munir that all out efforts would be made to strengthen the economy and fortify security at all costs.

