UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Refutes Allegation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan refutes allegation

Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken notice of the baseless and unwarranted allegation that information displayed on its website is alterable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken notice of the baseless and unwarranted allegation that information displayed on its website is alterable.

This is a misconception since the SECP's website is not a repository of institutional data, said a press release issued here.

The information displayed on its website is limited in nature and the only purpose is to immediately facilitate the public with a quick response.

The website also includes a strong disclaimer which clearly states that "This information is being provided for quick reference and facilitation, however it is not conclusive and is subject to further verification from the record of the company maintained at the relevant Company Registration Office (CRO)".

The SECP's official company record is fully secured and the only legal way to obtain authentic information/data is to apply to its Companies Registration Offices, following a prescribed process, for Certified True Copies (CTC).

SECP remains committed to provide public facilitation and in this respect is proactively and continuously working to add new features and remove any technological glitches from its website.

SECP greatly respects and values its ongoing relationship with the media which almost invariably reports on SECP's activities in a measured, responsible and helpful way. Being a responsible public sector regulator, SECP operates in a transparent manner. It always provides information/clarifications and responds to legitimate queries, in accordance with the procedures and policy of the Commission.

However, it avoids responding to random and slanted queries verbally put to it and prompted by mischievous elements or motives.

As a responsible and progressive regulator SECP rejects frivolous and smear campaigns of this nature and malicious attempts to hurt its reputation and deceive the citizens of Pakistan. SECP affirms that its data remains completely protected and secured.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Company Media From

Recent Stories

3 died, 16 injured as bus plunges into ravine in A ..

1 minute ago

Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) strongly con ..

1 minute ago

Doha Intra-Afghan talks 'major opportunity' to att ..

1 minute ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

7 minutes ago

Mali leaders to conclude talks on transition govt

7 minutes ago

Springboks Pollard to have knee injury scan on Mon ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.