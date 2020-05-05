Security tightens to boost confidence of investors: Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday assuring full support to foreign and local industrialists said security has been tightened further in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-3 Industrial City to boost the confidence of investors.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of handing over keys of motorcycles and vehicles to security personnel.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Aamir Saleemi, Chief Security Officer Col Retd Sarfraz and senior manager Admn Zubair Azhar were also present on the occasion," said a press release issued here today.

Mian Kashif said it is our top priority to provide security to our industrialists and there are many foreign and local industrial units inside M-3 Industrial City and Value Addition City.

He said after providing motorcycles and vehicles to security personnel, the overall security has further been beefed up and now they can conduct patrolling round the clock to avoid any untoward incident in these industrial cities.

"FIEDMC has also taken the responsibility to arrange protection to any and everyone working or visiting the industrial estate.

For the purpose, the Punjab government has granted approval for setting up a Model Police Station in the Special Economic Zones of FIEDMC," he added.

Mian Kashif said two police posts will be established in M-3 Industrial City and one similar police post in the Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City each.

He said Police Station will employ a highly trained staff, also fluent in spoken English and Chinese languages, in case of interaction with foreign investors or visitors. FIEDMC will cooperate with the model police station to bear their expenditures.

He further said to ensure security for investors, potent measures will be taken. A wire boundary wall be constructed to prevent unwanted break-ins; apart from this, searchlights and CCTV cameras will also be installed.

FIEDMC Chairman said foolproof monitoring system would also be set up in economic zones on the pattern of the safe city which would be linked with a central monitoring system of police. Furthermore, a service center will also be set up in the model police station which would screen the employees of special economic zone to avoid hiring people with previous criminal records.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for extending all kinds of supports to speed up ongoing development projects of FIEDMC.

Mian Kashif said the government was also encouraging financial inclusion and public-private partnership so the investors could take advantage of the opportunity.

He said Pakistan had immense natural and human resources, which if utilized wisely, could make it one of the world's developed countries.