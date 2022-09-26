UrduPoint.com

Security Zone Established In Danish Waters Due To Emergency At Nord Stream 2 - Operator

September 26, 2022

Monday's incident on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, with a five-nautical-mile security zone being established at the scene after the emergency, the gas pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik

"In cooperation with coastal services, it has been discovered that the incident occurred in the Danish EEZ (exclusive economic zone) southeast of Bornholm. Coastal services have established a security zone with radius of five nautical miles," the operator said.

Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

