Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2 - Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Monday's incident on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, with a five-nautical-mile security zone being established at the scene after the emergency, the gas pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik.

"In cooperation with coastal services, it has been discovered that the incident occurred in the Danish EEZ (exclusive economic zone) southeast of Bornholm. Coastal services have established a security zone with radius of five nautical miles," the operator said.

Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.