Secy Industries Visits Peshawar Economic Zone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Industries Amer Sultan Tareen visited the Peshawar Economic Zone the other day, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Amer Sultan, who is also the Chairman board of Directors (BoD), KP Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC), reviewed the progress made by various industrial units, including FF Steel, Northern Bottling Company and ZRK Industries.

During his visit, the provincial secretary also interacted with the management of these units, and was briefed about the issues being faced by them.

Amer assured them of his support and cooperation in addressing their concerns. He also lauded the management on the progress made by those units.

He also appealed the industrialists to contribute generously in the fund for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria. He emphasized the need for the community to come together and support the brotherly countries in this challenging time.

