Seed Mafia A Formidable Threat To Agriculture: Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The seed mafia selling substandard wheat and cotton seeds has emerged as a formidable
threat to the agricultural sector particularly in areas reliant on this staple crops.
Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik stated
this while talking to a farmers' delegation led by Muhammad Hussain Dohla here Sunday.
Malik added, "These nefarious actors exploit the vulnerability of farmers by peddling inferior
quality seeds masquerading as genuine agricultural inputs. With deceptive tactics, they
undermine the integrity of the agricultural supply chain, wreaking havoc on crop yields
and causing substantial financial losses estimated in billions of rupees."
He was of the view that in order to combat this menace and revitalize the agricultural sector,
concerted efforts are imperative to stamp out the seed mafia and promote the adoption
of high-quality, certified seeds for all crops.
Strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing seed certification processes, and enforcing
stringent penalties for fraudulent practices are crucial steps in safeguarding farmers' interests
and bolstering agricultural production, he suggested.
By prioritizing the use of certified and approved seeds, he said, the policymakers and stakeholders
could empower farmers with the tools necessary to increase productivity, enhance resilience
to environmental challenges, and foster sustainable agricultural growth.
Shahzad Ali Malik said detrimental impact of the seed mafia extends beyond economic losses,
as it undermines food security and agricultural sustainability. Poor-quality seeds not only compromise
crop yields but also jeopardize the genetic diversity and resilience of agricultural ecosystems.
Inadequate yields perpetuate food insecurity, exacerbating poverty and hindering rural development
efforts.
Concurrently, cotton ginners capitalize on the demand for cotton seed by selling substandard varieties,
often mislabeling low-grade Benola as premium seed. This dual assault on the agricultural sector
exacerbates the challenges faced by farmers, leading to diminished yields per acre and perpetuating
the cycle of poverty among rural communities, he concluded.
