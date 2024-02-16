Open Menu

Seed Processing Industry Negligible In Country: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM

Seed processing industry negligible in country: experts

Agricultural experts believe that the seed processing industry in the country is negligible, which is a matter of grave concern and the government should take immediate steps for promotion of the seed industry to enhance seed productivity and attain food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Agricultural experts believe that the seed processing industry in the country is negligible, which is a matter of grave concern and the government should take immediate steps for promotion of the seed industry to enhance seed productivity and attain food security.

They were addressing a session on “Seed processing, challenges and opportunities in quality seed production”, arranged by the PSDP Seed Project team at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Engineer Shabi Hassan, provincial project manager Punjab Seed Corporation, and Dr Aslam Yousuf, Seed Technology consultant, were the speakers and Scientific Director PSDP Seed Project Dr Irfan Afzal from the UAF also spoke. Engineer Shabi Hassan said that out of 1,700 seed companies in the county, only few have the seed processing facility. He said that the seed processing ensures the quality in the stock of the seed given for processing. He elaborated basic principles and components of seed processing and highlighted recent technologies for pre cleaning, fine cleaning, grading and value addition of seeds.

He briefed about the functioning of the state of the art machines with the audience.

Dr Aslam Yousuf said that seed processing did not improve the seed quality. It only takes low quality seed out of the bulk. He said that processing could add the seed’s physical purity, size uniformity, vigour uniformity, storage life, and seed treatment.

Dr Irfan Afzal called for tangible steps to flourish the seed processing units. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, vice chancellor UAF, the main objective of PSDP Seed Project is to create an enabling environment with advanced seed research for the industry and also initiating seed science and technology program in four partner universities.

They will also establish model seed research and outreach centers in Narowal and Quetta, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Technology Punjab Fine Narowal From Government Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

2 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

3 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

3 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

3 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

3 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

3 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

8 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

8 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business