Sefcovic Agrees With Novak To Hold Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:22 PM

Sefcovic Agrees With Novak to Hold Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks in September

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said he had agreed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to hold the next round of the Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine later in September, noting that the exact date would be announced soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said he had agreed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to hold the next round of the Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine later in September, noting that the exact date would be announced soon.

"Good to have talked to #Russia's Energy Minister Novak. We have agreed to hold the next #TrilateralGasTalks this month. The precise date to be announced soon, after consulting the Ukrainian side," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter on Friday.

