MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic confirmed on Friday that Ukraine's new gas transmission system operator was capable of working in compliance with European Union's regulations.

"Pleased to have sent the letter confirming that #Ukraine's newly established gas transmission system operator is unbundled and set to operate in line with EU law. Essential for the uninterrupted transit of #Russia's gas to Europe via Ukraine, as agreed in #TrilateralGasTalks," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.