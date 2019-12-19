UrduPoint.com
Sefcovic Hopes For Breakthrough In Russia-Ukraine-European Commission Gas Transit Talks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:39 PM

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic expressed hope on Thursday for a breakthrough in the trilateral consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which Berlin is hosting

"Of course we hope for a breakthrough," Sefcovic told reporters ahead of the Russia-Ukraine-European Commission ministerial talks.

The current Russian-Ukrainian gas transit contract is set to expire on December 31. The European Commission said on Wednesday that the new round of consultations would focus on the length of the possible new contract, transit volume and the conditions for settling arbitration disputes.

