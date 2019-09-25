UrduPoint.com
Sefcovic Hopes Moscow-Kiev Gas Consultations To Result In Transit Agreement In Principle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic hopes that Russian-Ukrainian consultations will result in an agreement in principle on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, he told Sputnik on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019)

The latest Russia-Ukraine-European Commission ministerial meeting on the matter was held on September 19.

While the next round of trilateral consultations is planned for late October, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to continue bilateral consultations.

Sefcovic voiced the belief that consultations between Russian and Ukrainian companies and ministries will result in something that could be seen as an agreement in principle.

Sefcovic also said that the commission hoped to see progress at the trilateral negotiations set for October and to have an agreement reached before 2019 end. He added that the European Commission would do everything possible to achieve this aim.

