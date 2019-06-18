UrduPoint.com
Sefcovic Pledges To Discuss With Russia Holding Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks By September

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic pledged on Tuesday to discuss with Russia the possibility to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine by September

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic pledged on Tuesday to discuss with Russia the possibility to hold the next round of Russia-Ukraine-EU talks on Russian gas transit through Ukraine by September.

Sefcovic noted at a press conference that all the participants of the trilateral talks were ready to resume negotiations. While the European Commission suggested holding talks in September, since Ukraine would hold snap parliamentary elections on July 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to meet earlier, without waiting for the results of the elections. Sefcovic said that he intended to discuss the matter with Russia and try to convene the trilateral meeting soon, if there were enough materials for discussion.

