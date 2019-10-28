Sefcovic Rules Out Disruption of Gas Supplies to Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine Dispute

Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Monday ruled out the possibility

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Vice-President of the European Commission for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic on Monday ruled out the possibility

"I would like to underline that we all agree that the disruption of supplies is absolutely non-option.

So that clearly I think we will do all in our powers to avoid this scenario because I believe both Russia and Ukraine are fully aware what kind of damage this would cause for their image of reliable supplier and reliable transitor," Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels after a new round of Russia-Ukraine-EC gas consultations.